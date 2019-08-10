FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge: We rode our luck, admits boss Wild after Town make it three wins out of three

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild admitted his side rode their luck after beating Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0 at The Shay to stay top of the National League.

The win rounds off a perfect first week of the season for Wild after previous victories over Ebbsfleet and Hartlepool, with Liam McAlinden grabbing the decisive goal after 16 minutes.

"I thought they put us under a lot of pressure," Wild said of Dagenham.

"They probably should have scored and probably deserved a point.

"But at the end of the day, luck was on our side, we rode our luck, but found a way to win.

"This team seems to be finding a way to win, which is really pleasing."

Wild felt Dagenham put Town under much more pressure than Hartlepool had done in midweek.

"I thought Hartlepool probably had two 15 minute spells, whereas today they had a lot more of the ball, especially second-half, they penned us in," Wild said.

"They negated what we're good at, which is open, attacking football.

"Tactically, we probably paid them a bit too much respect, so that's something for us as coaches to work on and make sure teams don't come here and impose themselves on us.

"I thought early doors after our goal, and leading up to half-time, we did really well.

"Second-half I thought you saw a lot of tired boys out there.

"We're about a week behind everybody else pre-season wise, so it was always going to happen with the effort they put in this week.

"But, again, we found a way to win, and winning ugly when you're tired is really pleasing."

Wild says Town's three victories so far have all come from varying performances.

"I think you've seen three different displays, three different Halifax teams really," he said.

"And that's pleasing because it shows we're not one dimensional. It shows we can dig deep, it shows when we've got our backs to the wall, we can find a way of winning, so that can only bode well for the season."

Wild says there is still plenty of work to be done with his side.

"It's still early days because it's game after game at the moment, and you don't get that quality time on the training field," he said.

"So we're reacting to the next game at the moment.

"But everyone in the squad are taking on board what we're asking of them, and they're trying to implement it on the pitch.

"There's teething problems, there always is, but that's football.

"We're doing well and long may that continue."

Wild made two changes for the game, bringing in McAlinden and Jamie Allen for Jeff King and hamstring injury victim Danny Williams.

"We just thought Jeff needed a break," said the Town boss, "and obviously Danny had his injury, but Jamie Allen's come on and influenced the game twice, so he deserved a start.

"And we just thought we'd go with Liam today and give Jeff a break, and it worked.

"We played him off the left today. He played his younger career off the left so it's not as though it's alien to him.

"And to get a goal - he was around the back post where he should be so, as a coach, where players are where they should be, it doesn't half help."

Wild is hoping Williams will be back "maybe Tuesday, but certainly Saturday".

Right-back Michael Duckworth's display drew praise from Wild, who said: "Michael's been excellent in all three games, really composed on the ball.

"He wrapped the ball in for Cammy (King) to turn for the goal - that's what you want.

"When you've got players like that in your team you've always got a chance.

"Mike's had a really good week and I'm really pleased for him."

Wild did have a note of caution after what has been a dream first week of the campaign though.

"I know if you get carried away with yourself in football, you get slapped in the face, so I'm not getting carried away and the players certainly aren't," he said.

"It's just been a good week."