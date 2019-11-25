FC Halifax Town 1-1 Eastleigh: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 1-1 draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - A few players played well today, but I thought the pick of the bunch was Niall Maher. He and Cameron King are currently running our midfield, with both players displaying ball-winning prowess and regularly putting some good passes through to their teammates.

Moment of the match - Eastleigh's goal, inevitably from a corner. Even though we've probably spent the last couple of weeks working on our set-piece weakness, we still managed to somehow leave their tallest player with five yards of room for a free header. Our players claim to prefer defending corners with all eleven men back, but anyone can see it's not working.

Moan of the match - We simply aren't getting enough men forward. Other teams attack us with five or six players up, but we're lucky to have more than two. I really feel for Tobi Sho-Silva, who would be far more effective if he had anyone to link with. Unless our midfielders venture twenty yards further forward, this formation can't possibly work.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Matty Brown. It’s good to see Brown back at the heart of the defence after his injury enforced break. It was a tricky afternoon on Saturday with Eastleigh playing well for much of the game. Without Brown’s leadership it may well have been a defeat instead of a well earned draw.

Moment of the match - Sho-Silva’s first minute goal was a great start and the highlight of the game for me. It looked like Eastleigh were half asleep when the corner was played into the box. It was perhaps the biggest gift of the season so far.

Moan of the match - There’s not too much to moan about this week; it was a fair result against one of our bogey teams. The referee wasn’t too popular but in my view, correctly turned down a late penalty shout for the Shaymen. Either team could have won the game but Eastleigh had the best chances, it’s another good point gained for the Shaymen.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Josh Staunton, won lots of important headers including one by the goal line, a few good tackles and generally a very solid display.

Moment of the match - McAlinden's miss one on one. On his left side and with just the keeper to beat he was exactly the man we wanted in that position. Sadly it was straight at the keeper and we missed the chance to open up a two goal margin.

Moan of the match - Yet again conceding a free header from a set piece. Happening all too regularly at the minute, you'd think we would have learned from our mistakes with it at Bromley. So poor leaving the biggest player on the pitch unmarked.