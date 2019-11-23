FC Halifax Town 1-1 Eastleigh: "Point was a fair result" says Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild thought the draw was a fair result after his side drew 1-1 with Eastleigh at The Shay.

Tobi Sho-Silva's first minute goal was cancelled out after half-time by Reda Johnson.

"I think a point was a fair result," said the Town boss. "They had good chances, we had good chances, and our Achilles heel slaps us in the face again, conceding off a set piece.

"We dominated our box really well, and then conceded from a set-piece, which is really frustrating.

"At the other end we didn't take our chances, we had two really good chances first-half to put the game to bed.

"Second-half we just didn't get on the end of things, which is really frustrating.

"They're a good side, but I thought we showed what we're about at times.

"Both teams were trying to win it, and I thought both teams played some really good stuff."

Town were denied a penalty when nothing was given for what looked like a trip on Liam McAlinden in the second-half.

When asked if he thought it was a penalty, Wild said: "In my eyes, yes. Why would he go down? That's my argument, he's clean through on goal, so why would he go down?

When asked what the referee said to him about the decision, Wild said: "He (McAlinden) initiated contact. But why would he?"

Sho-Silva scored his first goal in 11 games, and Wild feels that will give the striker some confidence.

"It was good for him. The amount of unselfish work that lad does for the team is great.

"It's great for him to get a goal off a set-piece as well, which we've not been great at."

Wild felt a minority of the Halifax fans were wrong in their criticisms of the team during the game.

"I always take the positives, unfortunately some other people here don't," he said.

"But we've still got to be better and we're trying to do that.

"The majority of the fans are still behind us, but we've got some ridiculous comments being shouted behind us.

"It's madness with what we're doing at the club.

"We've not been out of the top four all season and I get as much stick away from home as I do at home.

"It baffles me. I'm getting really frustrated now because they need to realise what an excellent job these players are doing for them.

"We're creating chances, but the goals just aren't going for us at the moment.

"The lads are trying their hardest to get over the line every single week and I think they're getting disrespected.

"I think some fans disrespect the players' efforts at this football club."

When asked if he feels the negativity from some supporters has a detrimental effect on the Town players, Wild said: "100 per cent. Your home venue is supposed to be where your fans get behind you. Don't get me wrong, 95 per cent of them do, 95 per cent of them are brilliant.

"But that five per cent are really spoiling it at the moment, and it's really disappointing."

Wild has invited those supporters to meet him in person.

"Come and see me, come and meet me and talk to me," he said.

"They probably won't like my answer but come and talk to me, and think about your comments because if you went home and assessed what you're saying, it doesn't make sense."

Wild says Jack Redshaw will hopefully be involved at Harrogate on Tuesday after missing the game due to injury.

Wild didn't think there would be any ins or outs before Tuesday's trip to Harrogate.

He added: "We're trying to move people out on loan, and if we can do that, then great, and it might free up some room to get somebody in. Until we do that we can't get anybody in."