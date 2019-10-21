FC Halifax Town 1-2 Harrogate: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 defeat to Harrogate in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Despite failing to score in our last three home games, we chose to start with seven outfield defenders. Out of those seven, Niall Maher stood out as the only one who seemed to understand what was being asked of him. He added an important physical presence, and got forward, turning up at the right time to score the equaliser.

Moment of the match - I’m unsure which of Harrogate’s goals to choose. The first one saw Liam Nolan heading towards his own goal (if he was trying to score he couldn’t have placed it better), while the second saw Harrogate score a close replica of the goal that beat us a few weeks since. They will get chance to score it a third time next month.

Moan of the match - Another new formation which saw players in unfamiliar roles, particularly Liam McAlinden who is wasted in midfield. It at least let us play with two strikers, but apart from a 15 minute purple patch following half-time it was too easy for Harrogate to defend. Whether it’s the formation or not, too many players with undoubted talent simply didn’t perform.