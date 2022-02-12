FC Halifax Town 1-2 Notts County: "We played some really good stuff, I'm just disappointed with the result," says Wild

Kairo Mitchell's late winner sent The Shaymen out after Billy Waters had cancelled out Ruben Rodrigues' early opener.

"A game of little chances. We started sloppily, put ourselves on the back foot with how we started," Wild said.

"We always seem to start like that after a week off.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"But after that initial 20-odd minutes I thought we played some really good stuff, created some really good chances, we scored a really good goal and got hit with a sucker-punch on the break as they brought fresh legs on at the end."

Wild was happy with his team's performance and felt they could have gone on and won the match before County's second goal.

"We made attacking changes to try and win the game," he said.

"There were blocks on the line and it's bobbled up as we've worked the ball into really good areas.

"We just couldn't get the ball over the line for that second goal.

"Then they're bringing some of the quality they've got on with fresh legs, and we get hit with a sucker-punch.

"But we've still had another chance after they scored.

"So I'm really pleased with how we grew into the game and how we played today, we played some really good stuff, I'm just disappointed with the result.

"That's probably the only disappointment I've got."

Town defender Jay Benn was sent-off in added time for a second yellow card and will now miss next Saturday's National League game against Dover.

"I thought it was ridiculous, I thought both yellow cards were ridiculous, on the referee's part, not Jay's," Wild said.

"All in all I didn't think the ref had a bad game, but it just puts a dampener on him."

On bowing out of the FA Trophy, Wild said: "I wanted to do well in this competition, I really did, and you could see that by my starting line-up.

"But what I would say is I'd rather we had a game this week to get back up to speed than going into the Dover game having not played for two weeks, so we have to look at the positives."

Midfielder Martin Woods was forced off during the first-half due to an injury.

"He's come off with a calf injury, we're not sure of the severity of it," Wild said.

Forward Zak Dearnley was not included in the matchday squad.

"We've been pushing him to try and get him up to speed and we've maybe pushed him a little bit too quickly so we've just come off the gas a bit with him," Wild said.

Captain Niall Maher was an unused substitute on the day.

"Niall's joined in training yesterday so he's not really trained," Wild said.

"We needed defensive cover on the bench."

And on midfielder Kieran Green, Wild said: "Boot's off now and we're hopeful he'll be out running in the next seven days."

The game only went ahead after the Shay pitch passed a 1pm pitch inspection.

"I had my say on the pitch. Look at it today, it's not conducive, we get into good areas, pull it back to the edge of the box, it pops up at the last minute and we sling it over the bar," Wild said.

"But it is what it is now. I've said my piece. I'm still fuming that they played last Sunday but I've got to let it go now and move on.