FC Halifax Town 1-2 Wrexham: Shaymen's winning run at home ended as late winner seals fightback

FC Halifax Town v Wrexham

Jordan Slew put Town in-front, only for James Jones to equalise before Mullin struck the winner, as Halifax's run of eight consecutive home wins came to an end.

The Shaymen will wonder how they lost it having created some good chances, but they can still take plenty of positives from their performance.

Town aren't used to losing at home, but if they keep playing like this, it won't become a habit.

In a tight contest, Kian Spence caught the eye, covering so much ground in midfield and demonstrating a useful habit of being in the right place at the right time to prevent Wrexham counter-attacks.

His control and athleticism meant he saw plenty of the ball and was effective with it.

Full-backs Jack Senior and the ever-improving Tyrell Warren also stood out for their combative, energetic contributions.

Wrexham-born Jack Vale was heavily involved down the right, but at times was let down by loose touches. He probably should have done better after good hold-up play by Billy Waters, but his wayward shot was deflected into the hands of keeper Rob Lainton.

At the other end, Luke Young's shot easily saved after Jordan Davies' effort was blocked.

Both sides made errors and sloppy passes, but Town played the better, more fluid football.

Exhibit A for that was a terrific move which saw Senior's fizzed pass find Matty Warburton before Waters picked out Spence on the edge of the box, and his low shot was tipped away by Lainton.

There were a flurry of efforts from range as half-time approached, with Warburton, Davies and Waters all unsuccessful.

Both defences had been on top, so shots from range were what they were mainly restricted to.

Wrexham's star man Mullin had barely had a touch within shooting distance; Town defended calmly and kept their concentration levels high.

Some better composure in the final third was missing though from the hosts.

It was strangely absorbing, despite the lack of chances. The strong travelling contingent from Wales made for a good atmosphere under the lights, but the game hadn't caught fire.

Lainton saved comfortably from Waters at the start of the second-half, and that heralded a pretty dominant spell for the hosts, who were fired up. Wrexham looked flat.

Sam Johnson comfortably saved Wrexham's second shot on target of the night, from Mullin, on the hour mark as the visitors broke following more Town pressure.

Both sides then had a dangerous cross flash through the box just needing a touch to convert it. In the freezing cold, the contest was warming up.

Slew had been the quietest of Town's front four but his goal prompted an eruption of noise from the home fans after Halifax won the ball high up the pitch and clever passes by Waters and then Warburton saw him played in on goal and he kept his cool to slide the ball under Lainton.

Substitute Elliot Newby then so nearly added a second after superb control, but his shot curled just wide across goal.

Town had their lead, now they had to protect it.

Wrexham went to a 4-4-2, with former Town striker Jake Hyde partnering Mullin, and equalised when Jones' cross-shot from an acute angle seemed to deflect in off a Town player.

The Shaymen were inches from winning it in the last minute of normal time when Newby hit the post with a shot across goal and then Warren’s header was held by the keeper.

But from a knock down, Mullin smashed the ball home from inside the box to seal the comeback for the visitors.

Halifax: Johnson, Warren, Maher, Debrah, Senior, Green, Spence, Vale (Newby 67), Warburton, Slew (Gilmour 76), Waters. Subs not used: Swaby-Neavin, Summerfield, Woods

Scorer: Slew (67)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 5

Wrexham: Lainton, Hall-Johnson, Hayden, Brisley (Green 74), Tozer, Hosannah (Ponticelli 74), Jones, Young, Davies, Jarvis (Hyde 63), Mullin. Subs not used: Dibble, Cleworth.

Scorers: Jones (83), Mullin (90)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 4

Corners:1

Attendance: 3,334

Referee: Martin Woods