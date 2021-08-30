FC Halifax Town 2-0 Altrincham: Goals from Slew and Waters make it back-to-back wins for Shaymen

Halifax v Altrincham

The Shaymen produced some stylish football and fully deserved their win against an Altrincham team who were a distant second best.

It took time for the goals to arrive, but Town were patient, stuck to their beliefs and were rewarded.

Matty Warburton was the conduit for Halifax, always available for a pass and always moving, linking play, joining the dots.

Waters, Warburton and Billy Gilmour dove-tailed nicely down the left half of the pitch, while Jay Benn and Jack Senior, who have both started the season well, added an extra dimension to Town's attacks too by pushing high up the flanks.

Altrincham were offering next to nothing going forward, but were alert and assured at the back.Waters should have put Town in-front after the restart, if not with his first chance, a glancing header over the bar from Benn's drilled cross, then certainly his second, when Martin Woods' cross found him in space in the box, but after taking a touch, his weak finish was easily saved.

But Waters, who worked exceptionally hard up top, had a big hand in the opener, leading a Town break before laying the ball right to Slew, whose low shot across goal found the far corner.

Ironically, the goal came amid Altrincham's best spell in the match, with Josh Hancock's tame shot saved by Johnson before he blazed over from 12 yards and then Ryan Colclough's effort was kept out.

Game management kicked in from The Shaymen, who lowered the tempo a tad, tapped on the brakes and stemmed the tide.

Town were staying in shape now, retaining possession, taking fewer risks.

And it worked, with the game almost entering sleep mode and Altrincham were unable to break the cycle.

Instead, Waters capped a fine display, having endeared himself to the Town fans with his non-stop running, when he hooked a fine finish across goal after Warburton had failed to connect with a low cross.

Halifax: Johnson, Benn, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods (Green 76), Waters, Warburton (Spence 86), Gilmour, Slew (Allen 66). Subs not used: Warren, Debrah

Scorers: Slew (58), Waters (84)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 2

Altrincham: Thompson, Senior, Hannigan, Mullarkey, Bunney (Pringle 76), Moult, Kirby, Hancock (Leitch-Smith 66), Mooney (Jackson 63), Colclough, Dinanga. Subs not used: Sutton, Peers.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 2

Attendance: 1,941

Referee: Adam Herczeg