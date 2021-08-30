FC Halifax Town 2-0 Altrincham: "We're getting there" says Wild after back-to-back wins

Pete Wild

Second-half goals from Jordan Slew and Billy Waters made it back-to-back wins for Town after Saturday's victory at Woking.

"We're getting there, you can see the patterns, you can see us gelling better as a team," Wild said.

"I thought tactically the players were excellent today, they got it spot on.

"I went back to a four today because I wanted to pin their full-backs in, because their full-backs bomb on, and it worked.

"I thought we dominated the ball, we had a spell towards half-time where we kept everything in-front of them and we didn't get beyond them.

"I said at half-time we've got to get beyond them, otherwise we're not going to get anywhere, so we tried to get beyond them after half-time and we did that better.

"We fully deserved the two goals."

Wild feels he has a group of players that suit how he wants his team to play.

"We've got really good footballers who can handle the ball in tight situations, we move the ball well and we're athletic," he said.

"Look at us out of possession as much as anything else today, we're athletic, we press, we stop teams high up the pitch, and I think that's crucial."

Wild felt it was only a matter of time before his side found the net in the win.

"The longer the game goes on you think 'will we make a mistake?', 'are they going to get something?', but we saw the game out," he said.

"I'm really pleased with how we've controlled the whole game."

Waters now has three goals in three games since joining Halifax.

"He's been brilliant, he's full of energy, lively, scores goals, and that's what we wanted him to do, that's why we brought him here," Wild said.

"He's been a good signing so far."

And on Slew, Wild said: "Jordan's not played any football from February onwards because he broke his ankle, so he's still finding his feet, and still getting back up to where he needs to be.