FC Halifax Town 2-0 Chesterfield: "It was a really good performance," says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Second-half goals from Jordan Slew and Matty Warburton sealed the win, which has moved Town five points clear of fourth place with five games remaining.

"It was a really good performance," Wild said.

"I think the game sort of ebbed and flowed, because I thought we started well and then they came into it.

"Then it was them again just coming up to half-time, it just kept bouncing from side to side.

"Arguably when we scored our goal, they were all over us, that was their best spell of the game.

"So it was great to nip their pressure in the bud, I was over the moon, and then to score so quickly after was great."

Wild felt his team put in their best performance for a while in the win.

"I think the way Chesterfield play allowed us to get some of our strengths out," he said.

"I was dead pleased just how we kept going, our flow, our resilience.

"That's our 18th clean sheet of the season, which shows resilience in the box.

"We're nestled in behind the two biggest spenders in the league's history, I don't think we're doing a bad job.

"Having won today, we're one point off getting the most points this club's ever got, so I think we're doing alright, the lads are doing well.

"We've just got to remember that. That's 16 home wins for the season, we've been strong here, this is why we're doing well.

"We recruited to do well at The Shay and it's bearing fruit."

Wild made three changes for the game, bringing in Slew, Tom Bradbury and Luke Summerfield.

"I don't think the other lads did anything wrong, I just thought we needed a little bit more creativity, obviously some height. Everybody says set-pieces are a threat for Chesterfield, so we needed some height, and I wanted to freshen it up a bit, give some more people a chance," he said.

Wild said defender Tom Bradbury went off with a knee problem just before full-time.

"Naz has landed heavily on him and he's gone down on his knee so we'll assess him and see where he is over the next couple of days," said the Town boss.

Wild said loanee Aaron Martin was recalled by parent club Harrogate due to them being light on numbers.

"It's obviously written in every loan contract that they can be recalled," Wild said.

"They had three 16-year-old's on the bench, so I understand why they've done it.

"That's why we took more players of our own this year, because we got done with the Billy Chadwick loan last year, and we've been done with this one.