FC Halifax Town 2-0 King's Lynn: "Our tactical tweaks at half-time came off" says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Second-half goals from Matty Warburton and Jack Vale saw off a stubborn King's Lynn team who performed better than their second-from-bottom position in the table would have suggested.

"It was one of these games I thought where they tried to sit in, make it difficult for us, very Pontefract-esque in the first-half, five or seven we were trying to break down," Wild said.

"And that's difficult, it's the hardest thing in football, to break down a low block, and they certainly were very low tonight.

"I thought we looked nervous, we looked a bit wasteful with the ball, but that comes when you're playing against a team that sits in against you.

"We tweaked things at half-time with the formation, just to try and give us two down the middle, went to a 4-2-4, and we spoke to Billy (Waters) about not coming short, and just running down the sides to try and get beyond their low block, and it worked, it created the first goal.

"So we were really pleased with that.

"My message at half-time, I was pretty frustrated with some of the fans moaning, that's counter-productive, they should be here to help us and drive us forward.

"Teams are going to sit in against us and we've got to wait for those opportunities to come, and when those opportunities came we took our chances."

The Town boss accepts Halifax are going to have to get used to teams looking to stop them from playing.

"We're a good footballing team so the last thing you give a good footballing team is space," Wild said.

"So we have to work on ways of breaking teams down, and that may take us longer than other teams. That's life."

But Wild was satisfied that his side found a way to win.

"I thought our tactical tweaks at half-time came off, and full credit to the players for wanting to try and listen to us, and try to make that come off for us," he said.

And the Town boss said he always had confidence his team would get the three points.

"I thought we would, I thought we'd get over the line," he said.

"Obviously as the game goes on you get a little 'oh my god' but I thought we'd get over the line, we've got enough quality to get over the line."

Warburton now has two goals in two games.

"Warby's a goalscorer," Wild said, "he's got a great strike, he's a good finisher and we see that in training every day, so I'm really pleased he's bringing goals to the party."

And on fellow goalscorer Vale, Wild said: "I thought Jack did well tonight. We brought Jack to the club to play as a nine, but Billy's done so well he's had limited opportunities.

"But the two times he's played through the middle he's scored so that might be telling me something."

On Town being joint-top of the National League, Wild said: "Who cares. Honestly, who cares. It's all about putting points on the board at this time of the season, no trophies are being handed out tonight.

"We've just got to keep putting points on the board, league tables are irrelevant, and we've just got to keep making sure we put the points on the board."

Wild added: "I take satisfaction in every game, games we win and games we keep clean sheets in, that's what I take satisfaction in, not where we are in the league in December."