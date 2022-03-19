FC Halifax Town 2-0 Torquay United: "Second-half we were far better and looked like us," says Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax survived a wretched first-half to battle to victory thanks to second-half goals from Billy Waters and Gerry McDonagh.

"It was a game of two halves, I thought they got their plan excellently well against us first-half, I thought they frustrated us, they forced us one way, I thought they were very good and we were very fortunate to be 0-0 at half-time," said the Town boss.

"I knew they'd come and give us a right good going over and they have done.

"Then second-half, we came out and started being a bit more like us, started behaving like us."

When asked what he said to his players at half-time, Wild said: "Sometimes you just need to remind them of what they're good at.

"Because they forced us one way, try to switch the play quicker, move the ball quicker, and out of possession, I didn't think we were snappy enough, didn't think we won enough tackles and didn't think we were compact enough, we were too far apart so even when we won the ball back, we couldn't get support to Billy (Waters).

"Second-half we were far better and looked like us, created a lot of chances.

"I thought how we managed the game second-half was excellent, especially the last 15 minutes when we were 2-0 up."

Wild added: "I said to the players after the game that teams will come and frustrate us, teams will find ways and go the extra mile to try and stop you because of the position we're in, and we'd do the same if the boot was on the other foot.

"So we just had to be patient, remember what we are and just give the best version of us."

It is now five wins in a row for The Shaymen.

"15 clean sheets in 32 games is why we're doing well, but five wins in a row is a real credit to the players because it's these runs that'll count come the end," said Wild.

On the injury that forced midfielder Luke Summerfield off in the first-half, Wild said: "He's twinged his groin so we just need to have a look at that and see where he is for Tuesday."

And on winger Jamie Allen, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring, Wild said: "I said to him yesterday in the three years I've been here, this last four weeks is the best he's played, so I'm devastated for him.