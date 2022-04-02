FC Halifax Town 2-0 Wealdstone: Waters comes off the bench to win it for Shaymen

Halifax v Wealdstone

It wasn't a convincing win - Town can and have played much better - but they eventually broke the resolve of a stubborn, well organised Wealdstone, thanks to Waters, who came up with two quality finishes when it mattered.

After back-to-back defeats, victory here in the first of three home games in eight days, was imperative, and will hopefully help Halifax's route back to form.

Top-scorer Waters, Jordan Slew and Martin Woods all dropped out of the side, with Kieran Green starting for the first time since January along with Harvey Gilmour and Zak Dearnley.

And Town nearly made the dream start, only for Matty Warburton's low shot to come back off the post five minutes in.

Town were the superior side, looking more threatening and pressing well off the ball to try and prevent Wealdstone playing out from the back.

Wealdstone looked like they could be exposed, in and out of possession, down the sides of their three centre-backs - Town had some success in forcing mistakes from the visitors there, but didn't really exploit the spaces enough on the ball.

There were early glimpses of the sharp, bright Halifax that's been lost recently, with Warburton and Gerry McDonagh dove-tailing nicely, and Green a welcome presence on his return with his characteristic mix of composure and combativeness.

But a flat atmosphere wasn't helped by the odd uncertain bit of defending from Town, either through clearances or playing out from the back, which only seemed to increase the nerves in the stands and inhibit the home fans; Wealdstone's were the more vocal.

This was a Halifax side trying to find its way back to form rather than one that was already there.

It was better than the second-half at King's Lynn, and reminiscent of the first-half there, with a couple of strong spells amid a performance that generally failed to hit the heights.

McDonagh was denied twice inside a minute by two good saves from keeper George Wickens, but moments like that were too few and far between, only appearing briefly as The Shaymen struggled to rouse a quiet crowd, and vice versa.

Warburton sent a shot straight at Wickens a few minutes after half-time, with Town remaining more dominant but not turning that into a steady flow of chances or pressure.

It was all a bit tentative and hesitant from Town, who were pinning Wealdstone back but couldn't get through them.

However, a cross from Warren was parried out Wickens, and only four minutes after coming off the bench, Waters kept his composure to hammer the ball in.

The result remained in doubt though, until Waters produced magnificent shot across goal after he had swerved away from two Wealdstone defenders when a corner fell to him 20 yards out.

Gilmour could have added the gloss in the 90th minute but hit the side-netting after a one-two with McDonagh.

Halifax: Johnson, Warren, Maher, Debrah, Bradbury, Green (Woods 82), Spence (Summerfield 80), Dearnley (Waters 56), Warburton, Gilmour, McDonagh. Subs not used: Bird, Slew

Scorer: Waters (60, 75)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Wealdstone: Wickens, Cook, Okimo, Tavares, Ferguson, McAvoy (Mundle-Smith 70), Henry, Dyer (Charles 74), Clayden, Browne (Jackson 80), Umerah. Subs not used: Sesay, Mascoll.

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 3

Attendance: 1,850

Referee: Paul Marsden