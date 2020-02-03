FC Halifax Town 2-1 Bromley: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 2-1 win over Bromley on Saturday at The Shay.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - I thought Jamie Allen played well in the first half and his pace and determination were key to the first goal. After Tuesday night he deserved his starting place and took his chance well.

Moan of the match - Conceding yet another set piece goal just before half time was disappointing as without it I think we would have been comfortable winners. Credit to the whole team for a resolute second half against a good team and seeing the game out.

Moment of the match - Devante Rodney winning the ball in the air, getting on the end of it himself, taking the defender on then finishing superbly into the bottom corner. What a brilliant signing he's been.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Jamie Allen gets my vote this week for a great first half. Allen’s pace created the free kick which lead to the opening goal, also leaving Bromley with a man short. He’s a great asset to the team.

Moment of the match - Jerome Binnom-Williams saved the day for the Shaymen with a clearance after Sam Johnson was beaten. Williams’ intervention prevented 10 men Bromley from making it 2-2 shortly after the break. It would have been a disaster if Bromley had equalised, they looked much stronger in the second half.

Moan of the match - The referee, he was shocking!

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Niall Maher is completely at home in his new "three man defence" position. He adapts well to whatever is asked of him, and not for the first time this season he helped himself to a goal. Jerome Binnom-Williams also showed a big improvement, contributing to a solid team performance.

Moment of the match - The most defining moment was unfortunately Bromley's goal. Town had been confident and well on top until this moment, but as per usual, we immediately retreated by about 30 yards, which was completely unnecessary.

Moan of the match - The entire second half was shocking from our point of view, and it could have cost us dearly. The midfield played so deep that the forwards received no support whatsoever. We'll learn how to play against 10 men eventually, but it's taking far too long.