FC Halifax Town 2-1 Bromley: Wild praises resolute Shaymen after Bromley win puts them third

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild praised his resolute Shaymen side after their 2-1 win over Bromley at The Shay.

First-half goals from Niall Maher and Devante Rodney were enough to seal the win, with Joe Kizzi getting one back for Bromley before half-time. But Town held on to go third in the National League table.

"I thought we were excellent first-half, we dominated, put them under a lot of pressure," said Wild.

"We knew they weren't on a great run of form so putting them under a lot of pressure early doors was key.

"I didn't think we started great against Dover on Tuesday night, so I was keen to start well and I thought we did that.

"We coasted through the first-half until a sloppy goal we gave away just on half-time.

"We can deal with, it's travelled a long way, and we haven't dealt with it, which is disappointing.

"They kept going. Fair play to them, they were down to 10 men, but they kept going and kept going.

"They're a good side and they'll be up there, so I'm really pleased to get over the line in what was a difficult game."

Wild felt Town should have been awarded a penalty when Bromley captain Jack Holland was sent-off in the first-half.

"I thought it was a pen, but it's irrelevant because we scored," he said.

Wild was pleased that his side dug in as the second-half went on, with Bromley putting them under pressure in a nervy end to the game.

"We're showing a different side to us at the moment," Wild said. "We can be resolute, we can defend our own box.

"Alright we weren't great second-half, but to be honest, at this stage of the season, it doesn't matter how we play, it's just about winning football matches.

"And at the moment we're doing alright.

"We're resolute, the team keeps punching massively above its weight.

"The togetherness and team spirit we've got in that dressing room is key, and it'll be key in the run-in.

"The lads have been excellent. They listen to us every week and try to implement what we're asking of them.

"But tactics aside, they're doing the ugly bit, and that's why we're winning games.

"I didn't think we were playing badly as a team when we weren't doing well, but we weren't doing the ugly bit well. But we are now, which is why we're doing well."

Wild thought Jamie Allen justified his selection ahead of Jack Redshaw.

"I thought Jamie was excellent on Tuesday night and deserved a chance," Wild said.

"Jack's coming back from 12 months out and I don't want to flog him too much.

"When I played him three times in a week when we played Barnet, he looked tired, so I thought he could do with a break."