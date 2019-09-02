FC Halifax Town 2-1 Solihull Moors: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 2-1 win over Solihull Moors at The Shay.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Even though he missed a sitter (which directly led to Solihull's goal and Matty Brown's injury), Jeff King deserves the accolade this week. He took the ball forward well through a populous and physically strong opposition midfield, and created our second goal with a well measured pass. He is another player who improves match by match, although he ran out of steam and/or confidence late on. He'll be OK.

Moment of the match - It has to be King's miss, which would have made it 3-0. Thirty seconds later, it was 2-1 and we were up against it. Thankfully, even without their captain, the team showed remarkable fight and spirit against a very good side. Another "heart in mouth" moment came when the ball hit Binnom-Williams' hand late on, but the ref let play go on.

Moan of the match - The team is starting to demonstrate a lack of concentration at key moments. Twice recently we have conceded in the very first minute, and we were away with the fairies for the long goal kick that led to Solihull scoring. C'mon, Town - snap out of it!

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Sho Silva, excellent hold up play, occupies the defenders well and brings others into the game. He worked incredibly hard all over the pitch, outstanding performance.

Moment of the match - We had a huge chance to go 3-0 up and within minutes it was 2-1 and Brown went off injured. I was very worried after that but town showed great resilience to make sure it was yet another win.

Moan of the match - Hard to fault any of the players or the manager again, hopefully Brown isn't going to be out for long as although Staunton can play centre half I much prefer him in midfield and the usual back four.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Liam McAlinden. It’s an easy choice this week, McAlinden seems to improve each week. He has some serious pace and isn’t afraid to have a shot on goal. Perhaps the most exciting forward we’ve had since Jamie Vardy.

Moment of the match - 55th minute. Jeff King had a glorious chance to make the score 3-0 after taking the ball off McAlinden inside the box. His shot went inches wide but just a minute later Solihull scored setting up a nervous last 30 minutes. It would have been a really comfortable ending if King had scored.

Moan of the match - The referee was shocking, really shocking. He seemed to struggle with the idea that football is a contact sport by blowing his whistle for almost every aerial challenge. What a plonker!