FC Halifax Town 2-1 Wrexham: Assistant manager Hughes hails a 'great result'

Assistant manager Phil Hughes hailed a "great result" after FC Halifax Town beat Wrexham 2-1 in their final home game of the season.

After Wrexham's Chris Holroyd had cancelled out Scott Quigley's opening goal, Devante Rodney struck in added time to net his seventh goal in 11 games.

"It was a great result for us," said Hughes, who again performed the media duties in the absence of manager Jamie Fullarton. "Obviously we were looking to bounce back after the defeat on Friday.

"I thought the two performances were completely different. There was a lot of energy today and the players went about their business very well.

"From Friday to today, the manager's touched base with the players, brought them in to prepare for this game, and as you can see, it was a different formation that we thought could exploit Wrexham.

"We worked on that, and that was implemented perfectly.

"The first goal was a great build-up and the finish was fantastic. And then to get the goal at the end with Devante making it seven in 11 is just phenomenal."

When asked if he thought Town deserved the win, Hughes said: "I think at home, when you take an early lead, you're just hoping that the momentum's going to take you through to the end.

"They (Wrexham) did have a period before half-time where, after the goal, they got some impetus and put us under pressure.

"But I thought after half-time we grabbed the bull by the horns and we had an amount of pressure that, I felt, deserved to get us over the line."

Town keeper Sam Johnson, who scooped the club's player of the season award after the game, pulled off some wonderful saves in the game, and impressed Hughes.

"I think the danger of being the goalkeeper at home is that no-one wants to see them," Hughes said. "All we want to do is see the ball up the other end going in the goal.

"But he made a fantastic save when he clawed one to his right over the bar.

"And then he was competent with balls into the box, and I thought the save in the second-half from the header. It was a fantastic balls in, and he's got a running header on it, and it's a brilliant save."

On Salford loanee Rodney, Hughes said: "He's somebody else's player at the moment. It'd be foolish of me to sit here and say we wouldn't be interested - seven in 11 is a phenomenal scoring rate.

"I know the boy's very happy, and we haven't disappointed him in the way we've prepared for games.

"He's happy here. You never know, the powers that be will sort that out."