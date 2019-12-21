FC Halifax Town 2-4 Notts County

FC Halifax Town let the lead slip twice as they lost 4-2 to Notts County at The Shay.

Shawn McCoulsky's goal just before half-time was cancelled out shortly after the restart by former Halifax loanee Kyle Wootton, who scored the winner against Halifax in September.

Jamie Allen then restored Town's lead, but a brace by Mitch Rose, including one from the penalty spot, sealed County's comeback as an awful first-half was followed by an action-packed second 45 which swung eventually Notts County's way, with Wootton grabbing his second in added time.

Illness ruled out Jack Redshaw, while Jerome Binnom-Williams was unavailable after a family bereavement, so Jacon Hanson came in at right-back, with Michael Duckworth at left-back, and McCoulsky making his first start since September 3.

With County's first choice goalkeeper out injured, deputy Ross Fitzsimons made his first start of the season

He was forced into a fairly routine save 10 minutes in by Tobi Sho-Silva's shot from a narrow angle, but was pretty much a spectator thereafter until he was picking the ball out of the net just before half-time.

The contest was drifting aimlessly towards a goalless first-half, with neither side offering anything to break the monotony.

The two sides cancelled each other out, repeatedly playing the ball sideways and back, lacking the guile or flair to do much else.

Both were disciplined and well organised, but the game was far from a Christmas cracker.

There was a big chance for Notts County striker Wes Thomas midway through the half, but he sent his free header over from near the penalty spot.

The visitors had defended well, closing Halifax down aggressively near their own box and keeping a good shape.

It was flat from The Shaymen, who generally played with not enough energy or intensity, passing the ball from side-to-side often enough, but never really going anywhere with it.

McCoulsky and Sho-Silva had been peripheral figures, with Danny Williams and Jamie Allen unable to provide any decent service for them from the flanks.

Wootton curled a shot wide from just outside the box, while Michael Duckworth's free-kick was comfortably saved.

But they were almost token gestures, with the game lumbering towards the interval like someone who'd eaten too much Christmas dinner.

However, just before the break, Duckworth took it upon himself to inject some urgency into the contest by charging upfield and was rewarded when his shot took a deflection off McCoulsky and wrong-footed Fitzsimons.

County were soon level though when Wootton drilled the loose ball home from a free-kick into the box.

Wes Thomas should have completed the turnaround a minute or so later but side footed the ball wide at the near post from a left wing cross.

It had been a dreadful start to the second-half from The Shaymen, who failed to build on their goal, with the away side responding brilliantly to it.

But Halifax regained the lead, and this time had Josh Staunton to thank for stamping his mark on proceedings, and he burst forward and played in Williams down the left, whose cross was drilled across goal by Allen after it had evaded a touch in the middle of goal.

But the lead lasted only three minutes as Rose's thunderbolt restored parity in what was now a frenetic contest, with the midfielder blasting the ball home from 20 yards after a Town clearance fell to him.

He nearly did it again shortly afterwards from another Halifax half-clearance, but his shot hit the top of the bar on its way over.

Pete Wild brought on Cameron King and Liam McAlinden with the contest now delicately poised, suddenly fizzing with energy and aggression.

Thomas and Enzio Boldewijn both went close for the visitors as the momentum threatened to swing decisively in their favour.

And it did when Rose confidently converted from the spot after Josh Staunton was penalised for a foul on the County player in the box.

Wootton added the gloss deep into added time as County broke from a Town corner with Halifax players committed upfield.

Halifax: Johnson, Hanson (Cooper 76), Clarke, Brown, Duckworth, Staunton, Maher, Allen, Williams (McAlinden 65), Sho-Silva. McCoulsky (C King 60). Subs not used: Appleyard, Macdonald.

Scorers: McCoulsky (45), Allen (57)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 2

Notts County: Fitzsimons, Brindley (Kelly-Evans 78), Rawlinson, Lacey, McCrory, Rose (Crawford 90), Doyle, Boldewijn, Shields (Dennis 83), Wootton, Thomas. Subs not used: Kean, Bird.

Scorers: Wootton (49, 90+8), Rose (60, 81)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 4

Attendance: 2,491

Referee: Ben Speedie

Town man of the match: Josh Staunton