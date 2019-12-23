FC Halifax Town 2-4 Notts County: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 4-2 defeat to Notts County at The Shay on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - The player who impressed me most today was Jamie Allen. He plays aggressively, and wants to do well. He scored with a good finish, and to be honest, I’m surprised he hasn’t scored more this season.

Moment of the match - This was a very long moment; in fact it lasted for almost the entire second half. Pete Wild needs to watch a replay of the capitulation from an elevated position. He suggests we were beaten by fine margins - I would describe it as a country mile!

Moan of the match - I take no pleasure in being guilty of repetition here. Our defending of set-pieces and failure to win the second ball cost us this match. Why we can’t defend the edge of the box in these situations is anyone’s guess. Worryingly we were second to every ball, which led to us having to defend far too much. County just waited for the mistakes, and we duly obliged.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Jamie Allen had a good game this week and scored the Shaymen’s second goal. He adds a real spark to the team when he’s on form.

Moment of the match - The game was much closer than the final score line suggests. Right on 90 minutes Cameron King had a great chance to make it 3-3 but unfortunately missed the ball completely. If he’d had taken that chance, we’d have taken at least a point.

Moan of the match - No complaints this week. The team were pushing players forward to get a equaliser when County scored their fourth on the break. I’d much rather watch the team going forward looking for a point rather than settling for a 3-2 defeat. Eighth place in the league represents real progress on last year’s dour season.