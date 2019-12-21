FC Halifax Town 2-4 Notts County: Fine margins cost us, says Town boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said the fine margins cost his side after their 4-2 defeat to Notts County at The Shay.

Town twice led through goals from Shawn McCoulsky and Jamie Allen, but those goals were cancelled out by Kyle Wootton and Mitch Rose, before they both scored again to seal the win for the visitors.

"I thought we executed the plan excellently first-half, we forced them one way and nullified what they are," said Wild, who felt a draw would have been a fair result.

"They've got excellent movement, their system's a threat if you don't get to grips with it, so I thought we executed the plan well in the first-half.

"We nicked the goal before half-time but our undoing was second balls in our own box. We won the first but we weren't diving on the second.

"I've watched the penalty back, it's not a penalty, which is highly frustrating, and then we get hit for the fourth when we're throwing men forward to try and get an equaliser.

"But I can't fault the lads' efforts, I thought they were excellent, but the fine margins have undone us."

On twice letting a lead slip in the game, Wild said: "It's very frustrating but you're playing against a Football League team, they've got 11 Football League players, and you've got to deal with that, deal with their threat.

"Apart from two balls that dropped in our box, they maybe had one more chance to threaten us.

"We've done well but our undoing was second balls in our box."

Wild did take plenty of positives from the game.

"I thought the effort and application was good," he said, "we executed the plan well, but I can't legislate for what is basically two balls in our box and a penalty that's not a penalty.

"I can't coach that bit, that's desire and unfortunately we didn't get over the line.

"We're playing against a side that will be in the play-offs, there's no doubt about that.

"Unfortunately the fine margins are what's cost us."