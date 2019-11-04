FC Halifax Town 2-4 Torquay United: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 4-2 defeat to Torquay United at The Shay on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Not a single individual particularly stood out in this ultimately forgettable performance, but as I don’t recall Nathan Clarke participating in the strings of misplaced passes I’ll give him the award this week. He always tries his very best, but is so obviously missing his partner in central defence.

Moment of the match - A straightforward cross into our box is completely miskicked, giving away a corner. When the ball comes across, we leave Torquay’s tallest player completely unmarked, and he heads home easily. We were second best for the entire first half, and although we looked much better after the break, the points were already heading Torquay’s way.

Moan of the match - One of the reasons we did so well early this season was the partnership between Staunton and Maher in midfield. Since this was broken up, our midfield has become increasingly ineffective. We need players who can tackle, pass to our own players and drive us forward. Thankfully, we should be able to restore the partnership before too long, as we’re going nowhere without it.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Michael Duckworth. On a disappointing afternoon, Duckworth had a decent game playing left back. His late goal wasn’t enough to salvage a point for the Shaymen but did cap a good week for the player. He seems to improve every week.

Moment of the match - If Tobi Sho-Silva had managed a toe on McAlinden’s 81st minute cross, the Shaymen may have rescued a point from the game. As it turned out, he missed the ball by inches and the game was wrapped up for Torquay moments later.

Moan of the match - It was a open and exciting game for the neutral but not so good if you’re a Halifax fan. The team can’t keep giving away goals from set pieces if they want to maintain a challenge at the top of the league. Again it was far too easy for the opposition.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Josh Macdonald looked very lively after returning from his loan spell and did ss much as anyone going forward. A few very good balls into the box.

Moment of the match - The penalty, Looked the right call to me and as soon as it went in it was game over.

Moan of the match - The defence which has been so good the past few seasons has totally gone off the boil. Yet another goal conceded from a set piece as well as two very sloppy break away ones. We need Brown back in ASAP.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Nobody stood out today but as he did get another goal I’ll give this to Duckworth this week.

Moment of the match - Torquay’s third goal killed off the match and town looked to have given up. There certainly looks to be a lack of team spirit on the field.

Moan of the match - The team seemingly blaming each other after each goal is not helping them work together. The last few home games have been disappointing but the lads need to get their heads up and go again in two weeks taking the time off to regroup.