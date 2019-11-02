FC Halifax Town 2-4 Torquay United: "In both boxes, they were far better than us" says Wild after Torquay defeat

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said Torquay were better in both boxes after they beat The Shaymen 4-2.

Torquay raced into a 3-0 lead before Liam McAlinden got one back for Town.

The Gulls then wrapped up the win with a fourth, prior to Michael Duckworth netting his second in as many games at the death.

"Two soft goals, early goals, which we gifted them," said Wild. "I'm really frustrated because if you gift teams like Torquay two early goals you're going to find it really hard to get back into the contest.

"We had a lot of the ball first-half without really going anywhere. We had a big go at half-time, and it's amazing when you start winning a few headers and tackles, the momentum and purpose that gives you.

"When you start doing that you've got a chance.

"But you're vulnerable to the counter-attack when you're 2-0 down.

"The game could have been 6-4. One of the criticisms has been we haven't created enough chances at home. We have today, we created far and away more chances.

"But if you don't put them in the net and you're vulnerable to the counter-attack, you've no chance.

"I place a big emphasis on dominating both boxes and we didn't do that today, which is why we got beat."

Town found themselves 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes through Kyle Cameron's header from a corner and the first of two for striker Jamie Reid, with a penalty.

"You can't start games by gifting the opposition goals," Wild said. "The third goal, he gets across his man, which is frustrating, and the fourth, there's nothing we can do about it, we're trying to get goals and get back in the game.

"In the middle of the pitch there was nothing in the game. In both boxes, they were far better than us, and that's why they've won."

Wild was annoyed at the fact his Town side only really started playing after half-time, when a lot of the damage had already been done.

"That's my frustration at the moment, you've got to go in at half-time and start effing and jeffing and get a reaction," he said. "I shouldn't have to do that, and that's what annoys me.

"But I can't go and put the ball in the back of the net for them.

"What's really pleasing is the fans are sticking with me, the majority of them are sticking with us, and hopefully they're seeing what we're trying to do, and that we're trying to stick with it and do what we can."

Wild was impressed by Torquay though, who he said were more clinical on the day.

"I think Torquay are one of the best sides we've seen here," added the Town boss. "Watching them this week, they're the best side I've seen, they've got a bit of everything and they'll certainly be there come the shake-up.

"4-2 looks like a kicking, but it wasn't. Unfortunately they scored goals at decent times and when you gift them goals it's hard to come back. And when you don't put the ball in the net when you create chances you've no chance.

"They were clinical, we weren't. We created far and away enough chances to win the game, but didn't."