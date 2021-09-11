FC Halifax Town 3-1 Southend United: "I thought we looked solid from start to finish" - Wild delighted after Shaymen's impressive victory

Pete Wild and Chris Millington

Goals from Jordan Slew, Billy Waters and Niall Maher helped Town to a comfortable win.

"I thought it was a real professional performance, I thought we looked solid from start to finish," said Wild.

"I think they came here thinking they could beat us up like Yeovil did last week, I thought we didn't let them.

"We managed the whole football match, I was really pleased. The early stages when they were on top, we managed that well, and then as we grew into the game I thought there was a real maturity about us.

"I always speak about that first 15, 20 minutes after half-time, games can swing I think at half-time, and to score just before half-time and just after half-time - great times to score the goals, and that's helped us."

When asked what pleased him most about his team in the game, Wild said: "Our resoluteness, and the way we moved the football.

"We had a spell for 30 to 45 when we got a bit easy to press, we got a bit square and we didn't run things in-behind.

"But we addressed that at half-time and we started to be more of a threat, and I thought that showed second-half."

The Shaymen were by far the better side in the game, producing some attractive football throughout.

"We work a lot on our patterns of play and how we do things," Wild said.

"This group's technically excellent, so it means we can work on those patterns of play.

"It's not just off the cuff, we wanted to infiltrate certain areas, that sometimes depends on who we're playing against.

"They had a 3-5-2 and high wing-backs so there was space down the sides, we knew that was where we could hurt them."

Town's performance was a marked improvement from their underwhelming display in defeat at Yeovil last Saturday.

"That's us. There were a lot of learnings for me from last week, a lot of learnings from the group and we've had a week to iron them out and put them right," Wild said.

"I'm really pleased with how everybody at the club - staff, players - have acquitted themselves this week to give us that at the end of it."

Youngster Jay Benn was forced off injured during the first-half of the match and left the ground on crutches.

"It's not looking good," Wild said. "We'll have a look at him over the weekend and we'll take it from there, but it's not looking good.

"But a special mention to Ty (Warren), he's come on and I knew he had that. I was desperate to get it out of him, and I think he's shown that today, which is dead pleasing."

On defender Jack Senior's injury, Wild said: "Jack's had a steroid injection today so it'll take this week to settle down, get some strength back in it, and hopefully next week he'll be ready to rock and roll."

Wild said Dom Tear will re-join full training next week, but midfielder Luke Summerfield will be out for a couple of weeks.

"He just needs to let the swelling in the knee settle down," Wild said.

"He had a scan on Wednesday which showed a slight tear in the cartilage behind the knee so it needs a couple of weeks to let that settle down and get back to where he needs to be."