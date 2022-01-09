FC Halifax Town 4-0 Eastleigh: "That's probably the best second-half performance we've had in weeks," says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Jordan Slew's brace set Town on the way to victory before goals from substitute Jamie Allen and Matty Warburton completed the rout to sent Halifax top of the National League.

Wild said he was delighted with his team's performance.

"I am yeah, we prepared for them to high press us, so when they came out and sat in against us we were a bit shocked and I think it took us a bit of time to work out that they weren't going to come after us and we were going to have a lot more of the ball than we've had in recent weeks, which is good because that's us and we want to be on the ball as much as possible," he said.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It took us a bit of time to utilise the ball better.

"When the chance was offered up to Jordan I thought he took it excellently well, which just steadies everybody to start passing the ball properly, and it gave us a foothold in the game."

On his side's second-half display, Wild said: "There were a couple of tweaks here and there at half-time and things we could do better, areas we could exploit better, and I thought we did that well in the second-half.

"That's probably the best second-half performance we've had in weeks.

"My message at half-time was we've got tot be ruthless, relentless, keep pushing and pushing, let's not sit in at home on a 1-0, we've got to push, push, push and they did that."

The Town boss was also delighted to register a clean sheet.

"That's massive," he said. "Towards the end you want to get lads game-time but I didn't really want to change it because I wanted to see the game out with the boys we had.

"Jack Senior's been ill and I needed to get some air in his lungs, Matty Stenson, I didn't really want to start him so early but I'm dead pleased for him, he's worked ever so hard to get himself back to this point.

"I thought we saw some of the things Matty brings to the table.

"And Jamie Allen, after a day-and-a-half's training, gets thrown on for 25-30 minutes and I thought he acquitted himself really well."

But Wild brushed off any hint of celebration at Town going top of the table.

"Yeah, OK, whatever," he said. "We're at two points a game, that's all that matters.

"At the turn of the hill we're at two points a game and that's all I'm focusing on, that's all that's driving the boys forward, is making sure we stay around that marker, and we'll be fine."

Wild added: "It's irrelevant. I'm focusing on stats, points-per-game etc, and basing that on what it's taken in previous years."

On midfielder Harvey Gilmour's absence, Wild said: "Harvey tweaked his abductor on Thursday but Aaron the physio's had Covid so we've had nobody to test him to see the extent on his injury.

"So Aaron will be back on Monday and we'll check the extent of Harvey's injury."

And Wild confirmed no more of his players who are one booking away from suspension picked up a yellow card in the win.

"We have one more game to survive," he said.