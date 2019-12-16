FC Halifax Town 4-0 Wrexham: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 4-0 win over Wrexham on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - The standout performer today was undoubtedly Jack Redshaw. He showed us what he is capable of, driving towards goal at every opportunity and topping it off with a couple of well-taken goals. He also gives us an outlet when defending corners, as there's no point in him staying back due to his stature.

Moment of the match - Plenty to choose from today, with four goals, a saved penalty and a sending-off to go along with. The third goal was probably the most momentous, with three good headers taking the ball from the edge of our area to Redshaw's feet. Jack did the necessary, chipping the ball over the keeper perfectly.

Moan of the match - I could moan that we should have been playing like this for weeks, but the truth is we were deprived of key players. The pairing of Staunton and Maher in midfield allowed us to operate 30 yards further forward, and we controlled the game from start to finish. Well done to all concerned!

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Jack Redshaw was outstanding today. Two very well taken goals, great touch and ran the Wrexham defence ragged. Best attacking performance by a Town player for some time.

Moment of the match - Sam Johnson saving the penalty at 2-0, Town were by far the better team but if they'd pulled one back then it could have changed.

Moan of the match - On the playing side of things no complaints at all. The referee booking Maher for something one of the Wrexham defenders had done worse than twice was my only moan. The lack of consistency is appalling at times.