FC Halifax Town 4-1 Fylde: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 4-1 win over Fylde on Saturday.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Binnom Williams, great performance all round defensively and capped it off with a top quality goal, brilliant run and finish.

Moment of the match - King’s goal for me, with Fylde getting a goal just before the break I worried they’d come out strong in the second half but his great goal put Town back firmly in control.

Moan of the match - How can anyone have one after that performance? Exciting attacking football throughout, four quality goals and yet another home win, things are all looking very positive!

Rob Brown

Man of the match - There were far too many great performances to decide a winner so this week, I’m nominating Pete Wild. The new manager has transformed the atmosphere at the club in just a few games from a solid but dour defensive unit into an all action, entertaining team. His engagement with the fans before and after kick off is a touch of genius. It now feels like the management team want to win as much as the fans.

Moment of the match - There were some great goals and some exciting football but Matty Kosylo getting booked for dissent was a real highlight. It felt like the team was losing one of it’s star players over summer. I’m not certain Kosylo would get a start in our current team the way they are playing.

Moan of the match - It’s taken far too long to put Fylde in their place. Turning up at the Shay with just a handful of fans demonstrates everything that is wrong with modern football.