FC Halifax Town 4-2 Barnet

Tobi Sho-Silva scored twice as FC Halifax Town beat Barnet 4-2 in an action-packed contest at The Shay.

Two goals in four minutes from Sho-Silva and Liam McAlinden put The Shaymen in control, but two in four minutes from Simeon Akinola and Charlee Adams soon put paid to that.

But Nolan's goal was added time to in stoppage time by Sho-Silva as Halifax got back to winning ways.

It was a much more spirited and stylish display than Town's previous two outings, very much a return to form.

Liam McAlinden hoped to set the tone with a half-volley from 25 yards within the first three minutes that flashed wide.

And it wasn't long before Town were ahead, with McAlinden's clever through ball finding Danny Williams, who replaced injury victim Jamie Allen, and his cut-back was tapped-in by Sho-SIlva.

Barnet protested that Sho-Silva's move towards the ball before running into the box made him offside, but after consulting with his assistant, referee Tom Reeves gave the goal.

The away side should have been more concerned at how easily they were sliced open at the back.

Barnet's fury was compounded when McAlinden latched onto the ball to the right of the box, jinked past a defender and then curled a shot into the far corner.

Never mind The Bees, it was Halifax who were buzzing.

As good as Town had been going forward though, they were just as disappointing at the back to then let that lead slip.

Top-scorer Akinola was given too much time to set himself before curling an albeit superb shot across goal and in from the left of the box.

And then Town were too hesitant in not clearing the ball around the edge of their box, and were punished by Adams' low drive which crashed in off the post.

Four goals in eight madcap minutes.

McAlinden was very effective playing off Sho-Silva, finding some good areas of space, while Sho-Silva was a bundle of energy, hassling the Barnet defence and making dangerous runs in-behind.

Williams also looked dangerous down the left. Jeff King, who replaced namesake Cameron, had his moments on the other flank but was more of a peripheral figure, although he improved as the game went on.

By half-time, Town could feel pretty unfortunate not to be in-front, with McAlinden's free-kick whistling just wide, and Sho-Silva close to connecting with Nathan Clarke's header from a corner.

Striker Alfie Pavey should have done better for Barnet with a header at the far post shortly before the interval, but the visitors had struggled to impose themselves as an attacking force; Town looked sharper going forward.

When Barnet's defence was stretched and Town had space to attack, the visitors looked vulnerable.

Other than the odd cross into the box, the same couldn't be said of the Town back-line.

Pete Wild was like a coiled spring, sitting on a drinks cooler next to the dugout, as he watched his Town side enjoy more possession but without the cutting edge to turn it into clear chances.

Pavey, twice, and Cheye Alexander both went close for Barnet around the hour mark, with Halifax losing their way somewhat, although Sho-Silva spurned a good chance by heading over from the middle of goal at at Town corner.

With the game in the balance, Town struck the decisive blow when the ball fell to Nolan to the right of the box, and he coolly slotted the ball past Loach from close range.

This time, Town seemed far more determined not to let their lead slip, showing far more composure and crunching into tackles; Barnet looked a spent force, another comeback beyond them.

And Sho-Silva sealed it in added time when he hammered the ball into the bottom corner after substitute Cameron King had tried to dribble through the defence.

Halifax: Johnson, Duckworth, Clarke, Staunton, Binnom-Williams (Southwell 74), Nolan, Cooper, Williams, J King, McAlinden (C King 67), Sho-Silva. Subs not used: Appleyard, Hanson, Earing.

Scorers: Sho-SIlva (12, 90), McAlinden (15), Nolan (72)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 7

Barnet: Loach, Alexander, Reynolds, Santos, Hernandez, Adams, Fonguck (Vilhete 67), Akinola (Walker 79), Taylor, Mason-Clark (Vasiliou 75), Pavey. Subs not used: Rowan, Matrevics.

Scorers: Akinola (17), Adams (20)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 0

Attendance: 1,941 (110 away)

Referee: Tom Reeves

Town man of the match: Tobi Sho-Silva