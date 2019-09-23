FC Halifax Town 4-2 Barnet: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 4-2 win over Barnet at The Shay.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Tobi Sho-Silva was at his best today, holding the ball up well, and winning a few headers against a much taller and stronger defender. He also scored two "striker's goals", being in the right place at the right time. His workrate was just what we needed against a decent team.

Moment of the match - There were plenty, but I particularly enjoyed Liam McAlinden's goal for the way he waltzed into position before shooting just inside the far post. It gave us a winning lead, or so we thought at the time....

Moan of the match - I've previously stated my concern that the team has a tendency to collectively switch-off from kick offs. The kick off following our second goal showed this up yet again. Like I said before, we need to cut this out, and quickly!

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Has to be Sho Silva, not just the goal but excellent display all round. Really good hold up play, hard working all over the pitch and two good finishes.

Moment of the match - The goal that made it 4-2, what a relief after already blowing a two goal lead. Great character shown by the team to fight on and still get the win.

Moan of the match - Disappointing to concede two goals so quickly after going 2-0 up, although in fairness both were very well taken. Hopefully more goals for the Shaymen on Tuesday!

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Tobi Sho-Silva. There were a good few candidates this week with the team getting back to winning ways. Sho-Silva gets the vote for scoring two goals but McAlinden was also impressive.

Moment of the match - Barnet missed a free header in the 42nd minute that should have given them a 3-2 lead at half-time. It was a let off for the Shaymen; in the end we took our chances they didn’t.

Moan of the match - No moans this week; it was an exciting game, well officiated and great value.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Charlie Cooper was my man of the match for excellent defending. He blocked some super shots and gave his all for the whole 90 minutes.

Moment of the match - Sho-Silva’s goal, Town’s fourth really put the game to bed. Another great win for the lads and the atmosphere after the final whistle was amazing.

Moan of the match - Throwing a two goal lead away in less than five minutes was a lack of concentration by the lads and could have cost them dearly. We didn’t lose the three points but it could have been very different.