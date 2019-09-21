FC Halifax Town 4-2 Barnet: "They should come off with a sense of pride, because they've earned the win" says boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said his side earned their win after beating Barnet 4-2 at The Shay.

Town raced into a two-goal lead through Tobi Sho-Silva and Liam McAlinden before being pegged back to 2-2 - all inside the first 20 minutes.

But second-half goals from Liam Nolan and Sho-Silva got Town back to winning ways following two successive defeats.

"We addressed two or three things that we thought in the last two games we haven't been good at tactically, and we've worked all week on trying to improve our tactical side of the game to make us more of a threat higher up the pitch," said Wild.

"I think you saw that today, and I think you saw in and out of possession, a team that had a purpose and intensity, and a team that had a plan to win the game.

"Credit to the players, they implemented what me and Chris (Millington) asked all week from them, to the maximum."

When asked if he thought his side deserved the win, Wild was unequivocal.

"100 per cent. I think for 80 minutes we were excellent," he said.

"We had a mad 10 minutes when they scored a couple of goals, and again, they got out when we had them wide, and we addressed that at half-time.

"I think we controlled the whole second-half and I thought we earned that win today, which is the most pleasing thing, and they should come off with a sense of pride today, because they've earned the win."

On whether he was more happy with his side going forward or frustrated with them defensively regarding the four goals in eight minutes, Wild said: "Bit of both. You've got to be pleased with how we started the game and our intensity to score goals, which had been lacking in recent weeks.

"We knew Barnet would come and play high against us, so we knew where the spaces would be, and I thought we exploited those really well early on.

"The (Barnet) goals are frustrating because they're quite simple to stop. It's not as though it's a touch of brilliance that's unlocked us.

"But one thing I will say is that we rectified that and after that wobble, we controlled the game again, so I'm really pleased with that."

Barnet were unhappy that Sho-Silva's first goal was given amid protestations he was offside.

"It's well documented that I give officials a bit of a hard time, but that's good officiating," Wild said.

"He could easily flag up for Tobi going for the ball. He is offside, so when Danny Williams goes to the ball that's a good bit of officiating which really pleased me.

"I thought the officials today were excellent."

When asked what his message at half-time was, the Town boss said: "More, more, more because if we had more, if we kept our intensity, if we kept our resilience, we win the game.

"It was driving them, I want more, I want more, and I got it."

Wild thought Town would go on and win the game after their third goal.

"Yeah, but you always want that fourth to take the nerves away," he said.

"I think we controlled the whole second-half and when we scored our third, I thought it was well deserved, and to get the fourth, and for Tobes to get two on the day, you always want your number nine to score goals, and he scored two today so fair play to the kid."

The performance of Sho-Silva drew praise from Wild, who said of the striker: "We'd asked him to do two or three things a bit different today, but he's a young lad and he takes things on board, and if he does his job it allows other people to do theirs.

"He does a lot of unselfish play, by stretching teams, running in-behind, winning headers, occupying centre-halves.

"That's the rubbish side of the game that probably doesn't get him the rewards he wants, but for him to go and score two goals shows he gets the reward as well, so I'm really pleased for him, what a good young lad he is."

And on the returning Dayle Southwell, who came off the bench to make his first appearance since February, Wild said: "I'm really pleased for Dayle, another lad that is a massive threat for us.

"He's a goalscorer, and to have our two long-term injury players back in Josh Mac and Dayle Southwell is really pleasing for them, but really pleasing for me because my squad's slowly coming back to full fitness."