FC Halifax Town 4-2 Dover

FC Halifax Town moved up to fourth in the National League as they beat Dover 4-2 on an emotional night at The Shay.

Devante Rodney scored twice, as did Jerome Binnom-Williams, although one of those was in his own net, with Dover also scoring an own goal after Michael Woods’ leveller made it 2-2 shortly after half-time.

After a comparatively sedate first-half, the game exploded into a pulsating contest in the second 45 as The Shaymen’s firepower eventually blew a resilient Dover side away.

Three days after the tragic death of former Halifax midfielder Jordan Sinnott, his former side put in a performance to be proud of.

It wasn’t perfect from Town, who lacked composure at times, but if Dover were resilient, so were Pete Wild’s men, whose greater attacking pace and potency saw them over the line.

Fourth? At the end of January? Things are looking good.

Dover started far better, with striker Inih Effiong squandering a great chance in the opening few minutes when he fired wide first-time after a shot was deflected into his path on the corner of the six-yard box.

The front-man fired into the side netting a few minutes later as Halifax made a stuttering start.

But The Shaymen found their feet, and began to cause problems.

The warning sign was there for Dover when Cameron King’s high ball released Rodney in-behind their defence.

That didn’t lead to a chance, but the visitors didn’t learn from giving Rodney too much space, and he punished them when, after his first shot had been blocked, he took his time while the Dover defence inexplicably watched on, and fired low into the net from 10 yards.

Dover responded well though, and when a dangerous cross by left-back Shadrach Ogie flashed through the box, Binnom-Williams couldn’t react quickly enough, and diverted it into his own net at the far post.

By the time of the minute’s applause for Sinnott, 25 minutes after a beautifully observed minute’s silence, the game had plateaued, with neither side able to wrestle superiority. There was no fluency from either team, while both defences had now got to grips with the opposition attacks.

Town’s efforts to get the ball to Rodney and Jack Redshaw were being closed off; Effiong was an effective presence in holding the ball up for Dover, but lacked support.

The visitors had defended well and built some promising attacks through midfielder Woods, but there was no cutting edge.

When Rodney and Redshaw found space, they looked a threat, but the Dover defence generally paid much closer attention to them than they had for Rodney’s goal.

Binnom-Williams, perhaps because of the own goal, hadn’t looked sure-footed in defence, losing possession inside his own half on more than one occasion, although Dover failed to take advantage.

But the Town defender atoned for the Dover goal when he thundered in a header from Redshaw’s corner to restore Halifax’s lead seconds before the interval.

However, again Dover showed the resolve that had already got them eight away wins in the league this season when, after a loose pass by Binnom-Williams, the away side sliced through the Town defence, and when Jai Reason played through Woods, he finished calmly past Sam Johnson.

It had been another slow start to a half by The Shaymen, who found it difficult to retain possession amid some poor passing, while Dover were hoovering up all the loose balls and playing with purpose.

A poor cross-field pass by Charlie Cooper was missed by a Dover player, but Jeff King’s shot from a tight angle was saved by Yussuf Mersin.

Rodney then fired over after being played through into space, as the contest began to heat up.And Halifax took the lead for the third time in comical fashion as Cameron King’s driven cross was whacked by one Dover defender straight at another, Will De Havilland, before the ball billowed the same net Binnom-Williams’ own goal had nestled in earlier.Dover again refused to lie down though in what was now a very watchable game, and headed a cross over from close range before having a goal disallowed for a foul on Johnson.

Substitute Jamie Allen could have put some clear ground between the sides when Cameron King found him in space near the penalty spot but the keeper made a good save low to his left.

Allen’s searing pace then saw him burst past defender Will De Havilland but his low shot was well saved by Mersin.

Dover were creaking though, and Town were simply too hot to handle on the break as Allen burst forward again and found Rodney in acres of space, and he rolled the ball past the keeper to finally put Dover to bed.

Halifax: Johnson, Binnom-Williams, Clarke, Maher, J King (Duckworth 80), Staunton, Cooper (Nolan 73), Williams, C King, Redshaw (Allen 60), Rodney. Subs not used: Sho-Silva, Appleyard.

Scorers: Rodney (14, 78), Binnom-Williams (45), De Havilland (og 66)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 12

Corners: 6

Dover: Mersin, Passley, Lokko, De Havilland, Taylor (Rooney 74), Woods, Reason, Gobern, Ogie, Rigg (Yussuf 74), Effiong. Subs not used: Munns, Cumberbatch, Simpson.

Scorer: Binnom-Williams (og 21), Woods (49)

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 16

Corners: 6

Attendance: 1,726

Referee: Andrew Miller

Town man of the match: Josh Staunton