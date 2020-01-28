FC Halifax Town 4-2 Dover: Wild praises Shaymen’s grit and determination as Dover win puts them fourth

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild praised his side’s grit and determination after their 4-2 win against Dover at The Shay.

Town are now unbeaten in seven games and sit fourth in the National League table following the win.

“I thought it was nip and tuck,” said Wild. “I thought it would be, they’ve got a lot of height and a lot of aggression.

“I knew they’d put us under a lot of pressure aerially and put a lot of balls in our box.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It took us about 10 minutes to get going, we were sluggish.

“But when we did get going I thought we looked a threat every time we attacked, and to score another four goals is pleasing. And we maybe could have had more.”

Wild felt his side got better as the game went on.

“We’re at a stage in the season where most of these players, and myself, have never been, fighting at the right end of the table,” he said.

“So you’re going to find that we’re a bit nervy at times, but when we get in our groove, we look such a threat at the moment.

“Teams are going to keep coming at us, and Dover didn’t give up tonight, they put us under a lot of pressure, but I’m really pleased we withstood that and we were able to finish them off in the end.

“What I like about us at the moment is our grit and determination, our never-say-die, never want to get beat. When things aren’t going our way, we’ve got lads digging in.

“When things aren’t going well for that player personally, they keep going, keep trying to do the right things.

“I always say two things. ‘Do the simple things well’ and ‘if it’s not going your way, make sure the player you’re playing against has the same outcome’ and I thought you saw that from two or three lads tonight.”

Devante Rodney scored twice for Town to continue his scintillating form since returning to the club on loan.

“He’s done well since he came back to us. He has got that little bit of quality to score goals,” Wild said.

“I’m really pleased for him and that we could finally get him over the line after moving money around.

“The two of them up-front are a threat and look like they’re going to score.

“Special mention’s got to go to Jamie Allen, I thought he was outstanding when he came on, and he gives me a headache for Saturday.

“That’s what I want from them. I said to the three subs ‘come on and finish the game for us’ and since the turn of the year, the subs are coming on and having a massive impact, and getting us over the line.”

Wild confirmed Jeff King will now miss two league games through suspension, and said defender Matty Brown’s ongoing ankle injury, which kept him out of the game, will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game with Bromley.

On the recent death of former Halifax midfielder Jordan Sinnott, Wild added: “I said to the players before the game ‘imagine a 25-year-old lad in the prime of his career, and his family having to deal with their world being chucked upside down.

“I’ve got a young family and I can’t contemplate what they’re going through at the moment.

“All the staff and players at the club send our condolences to Jordan’s family at this really, really sad time.

“I’m sat here now and it’s making me physically sick thinking about it.

“But it was an excellent tribute from the club tonight. I know he was really well liked here.

“I felt really upset in the minute’s silence thinking about it. I hope he’s watching down on the boys tonight and he was proud of what they’ve done.”