FC Halifax Town 5-2 Maidenhead United: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 5-2 win over Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Josh Staunton Is my choice because didn’t put a foot wrong all game and his run that set Duckworth up for his goal at the end was excellent.

Moment of the match - Duckworth’s goal was something special as was his celebration, brought the crowd to life, something we need lots more of at the Shay.

Moan of the match - Even though the referee made some terrible decisions (missing a stamp on one of our players and booking Maher) it didn’t spoil the afternoon. This does need sorting out though!

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Jack Redshaw, his first touch, movement, dribbling and passing is all a class above. It’s a pleasure to watch him play and great he’s amongst the goals. Could have picked several players today but I’ll go with Jack.

Moment of the match - Has to be Rodney’s goal (not an own goal!. One of the most exciting signings we’ve made for years coming back and setting up Redshaw’s goal excellently and then killing the game off himself was a great moment.

Moan of the match - Jeff King gave away a needless free kick just before half time that allowed them to go in level at the break. He’s done OK in the wing back position but I’d have Duckworth, arguably our most consistent player this season, back in there from now on.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Some good performances throughout the team today. Nathan Clarke seems to enjoy the three at the back formation - he looks comfortable and gets into the game more. All three defenders actually played well, but Nathan was most involved, so he wins this week’s award.

Moment of the match - This has to be our second goal. “Dave” showed a remarkable burst of speed to outstrip Maidenhead’s defence and gave Jack Redshaw a pass that he could hardly fail to convert. The timing of the goal was particularly important, as Maidenhead were getting into the game at that stage.

Moan of the match - The foul which Jeff King conceded immediately before half time was ridiculous. We struggle from set-pieces, so giving away a free kick in that position was not clever at all. Even more annoying was the pointless arguing after the goal, which resulted in yet another booking for him.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Jack Redshaw gets my vote this week for another great performance. Redshaw is exciting to watch, always willing to take a risk and a constant threat going forward. Signing him up for the rest of the season was a masterstroke.

Moment of the match - Although the Shaymen scored five times, Maidenhead scored the best goal of the game in the 90th minute with a fierce shot from outside the box. Sam Johnson has no chance as it flew past him. The applause from the Halifax faithful was well deserved.

Moan of the match - Being level at half time was irritating; the Shaymen gave away an equaliser right on the whistle with some poor defending from a set piece. Charlie Cooper scored a great goal to give the Shaymen the lead but his moment of glory was undermined by a right moment of madness in the 45th minute.