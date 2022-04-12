FC Halifax Town: Absentees return to training ahead of Friday's game at Altrincham

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Wild said the only absentees from training today (Tuesday) were winger Jamie Allen, who is out with a hamstring injury, and midfielder Jamie Cooke, who has an ankle problem.

Left-back Jack Senior has missed the last three games, but has now returned to training.

"Jack's trained so far this week. I still wouldn't say he's 100 per cent over his illness and his sore back, but I'd say that he's progressed in the right way every day," Wild said.

"I'll make a decision on that one on Thursday and we'll see where he is."

Wild said Senior was one of several players affected by a sickness bug that has been going round the squad.

"There's been an illness/virus going through our camp over the last couple of weeks, some have been able to train with it and it's hit some of them that hard that they haven't been able to train," he said.

Defender Jay Benn is also back in training, as is on loan striker Aaron Martin.

"Aaron's back training now, we're hoping he gets a full week's training in and we'll see if he's ready and up for selection for Friday," said the Town boss.

Wild also had good news on midfielder Jamie Thomas.

"Jamie's back in training, he trained on Friday and he's trained the last two days," Wild said.

"So I've gone from sort of scratching for numbers on Saturday to maybe having 20, 22 bodies for this weekend, which is how it always works."

Wild confirmed that midfielder Martin Woods will miss the next three games due to suspension after his red card against Woking on Saturday,

"I had somebody independent have a look at it. He came back and said if it had been a yellow, he'd have supported the ref and if it had been a red, he'd have supported the ref because it's one of those grey areas and apparently it's the lunge that has got him done," Wild said.