FC Halifax Town announce departure of central defender
FC Halifax Town have announced the departure of defender Festus Arthur after three years at the club.
Arthur joined Town from Hull in the summer of 2022 but his time at The Shay was blighted by injuries, restricting him to just 38 appearances over three seasons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.