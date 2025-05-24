FC Halifax Town announce departure of defender Adam Senior

FC Halifax Town announced that defender Adam Senior will leave the club when his contract expires to join a Football League team.

Senior was out of contract at the club this summer and his departure comes as a significant blow to The Shaymen, who will also be losing fellow defender Ryan Galvin when he joins Barnet on July 1.

Senior joined from Bolton two years ago and has developed into a highly impressive defender, playing in various roles at the back to a consistently strong level, and stepping up as stand-in captain towards the end of the season after the injury to Sam Johnson.