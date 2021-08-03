FC Halifax Town announce partnership with Rishworth School
Rishworth School and FC Halifax Town have announced a new partnership.
For the last 300 years, Rishworth School has occupied their buildings in 140 acres in the Ryburn Valley.
The school is a registered charity and offers a range of scholarships and bursaries.
Lydia Horbury, Director of External Relations at Rishworth School, said: “We are very excited by our new partnership with FC Halifax Town, we look forward to working closely with the other partners for the good of the local community, continuing to raise the profile of the town and the fantastic opportunities this partnership will create for our learners.”
John Williams, Commercial Director at FC Halifax Town, said: “We are delighted that Rishworth School has decided to come on board as a commercial partner. Rishworth School is renowned for their sporting excellence and so it seems like the perfect fit. They are an innovative institution, so we are really looking forward to working with them.”