FC Halifax Town announce retained list

Midfielder Martin Woods and striker Matty Stenson have left the club after the end of their contracts, bringing to an end their two years at the club.

Also leaving after the expiration of his contract is forward Gerry McDonagh. Zak Dearnley, who joined towards the back end of the season from Oldham, has also left the club.

The Shaymen say they have taken up the option of a year's extension for every player whose contract included such a clause and was due to expire, which the Courier understands includes Jay Benn, Jack Senior, Jesse Debrah and Kian Spence.

FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

Town also say all their other players who are already under contract will be staying at the club. The Courier understands that is Sam Johnson, Kieran Green, Matty Warburton, Jamie Cooke, Jordan Slew and Sam McLintock.