Farsley Celtic will host FC Halifax Town in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

It is The Shaymen's third pre-season game to be announced, after matches with Doncaster Rovers at home on Tuesday, July 16 and Frickley Athletic away on Tuesday, July 9 were also confirmed.

Halifax's pre-season schedule so far:

Frickley (A), Tuesday, July 9

Farsley (A), Saturday, July 13

Doncaster (H), Tuesday, July 16