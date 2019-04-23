FC Halifax Town: Another game, another goal for hot-shot Rodney

It was business as usual for Town hot-shot Devante Rodney on Monday: another game, another goal.

The Salford loanee has made a remarkable impact at The Shay, netting seven goals in 11 appearances for Halifax - including four in his last four.

Prior to joining Halifax, he had scored once in 15 league games for Salford this season and twice in 41 league matches for Hartlepool the season before that.

"I just think I feel happy in the surroundings," said the 20-year-old when asked about his sensational run of form. "I understand what the gaffer wants, I understand what the players want.

"It's a bit of everything really and it's paying off.

"I'm here to score goals and fortunately I've done that."

Rodney produced another moment of magic on Monday as his last-gasp goal earned Halifax a 2-1 win over Wrexham at The Shay.

"I've got it down the line, I was thinking 'should I hold it up in the corner?' but then I thought 'no, I shouldn't be thinking so negatively'," he said.

"Their player gave me a yard on my left foot, I hit it across goal and it went in."

Rodney feels his goal reflects the confidence he is playing with at Halifax.

"Yeah definitely. If I was a player who'd not scored goals, I'd probably turn down the chance and try to keep the ball so late in the game so they can't counter attack us.

"So the confidence I've got now, I took the chance and it went in."