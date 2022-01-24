FC Halifax Town: Better news on Shaymen squad for Wild ahead of crunch clash with Boreham Wood

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town,Saturday, December 11, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Pete Wild

Wild ended Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Maidenhead without six first-team players, with goalkeeper Sam Johnson and winger Jordan Slew not travelling due to illness, Luke Summerfield and Kian Spence unused substitutes, due to illness and a hamstring problem respectively, and Tyrell Warren and Kieran Green both forced off, due to illness and an ankle injury respectively.

But Wild had better news on his squad today (Monday).

“We’ve got enough to play tomorrow night,” he said.

“We’ve had PCR’s done and they’ve come back negative so we’ve obviously just had a bug within the camp.

“That’s not served us well, but all the staff are back fighting fit, Summers (Luke Summerfield) and Tyrell (Warren) are starting to get some health back and feeling a bit better so we should be fine for tomorrow night.”

Wild says Slew isn’t expected to be available but goalkeeper Johnson will be.

The Town boss also said that Spence was still being checked out over the extent of his hamstring injury, while Green was having a scan this afternoon.

“That’s football, it happens across the season, that’s how it is,” he said.

“You have to deal with these challenges that are thrown in-front of you.”

Wild wants the Town fans in attendance tomorrow night to be in full voice in support of The Shaymen.

“These are the nights where we need our fans, we need every fan in the ground as much as possible,” he said.

“These are the nights where we need The Shay booming and bouncing to get us over the line.

“Every person that comes in the ground tomorrow night we’ll need them fully behind us from the first whistle, driving the boys forward.”

On opponents Boreham Wood, who are three places and four points behind Halifax, having played three games less, Wild said: “They’re tough to beat, Luke sets his sides up, number one, not to get beat, and they’re a tough proposition.

“We’re going to have to be at our best to beat them.

“Every game is a big game but it’s against a team who want to be where we want to be, Luke puts together excellent sides who are hard to break down, which you can see from how well they’ve done in the FA Cup this season.

“He recruits really well to his style of play. It’ll be a tough contest but it’s one I’m really excited about.”

Tickets for the game have been reduced to £15 for adults, while under 12’s can go free with a paying adult.