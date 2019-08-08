FC Halifax Town: Binnom-Williams grateful for the opportunity after uncertain summer

Just over a week ago, Jerome Binnom-Williams was without a club - now he’s top of the National League with FC Halifax Town.

The left-back was drafted in to play in Town’s hastily-arranged friendly at Oldham last Tuesday, and after an impressive performance, was signed up by manager Pete Wild.

“I got a call from my agent a week before the season started to say Halifax were interested,” he said.

“We had the game against Oldham on the Tuesday, and I thought I did well. The gaffer thought I’d done well and he called me next day and asked if I wanted to sign.

“The boys made me feel comfortable when I first came and I liked how it was.

“I’m grateful to be here, I just want to come and enjoy my football and have a smile on my face.

“I haven’t really had a smile on my face since last year, it’s been up and down for me.

“So I’m coming to be consistent and perform week-in, week-out.”

The full-back admits getting a bit nervous as the start of the new season loomed.

“I was training at other clubs at the start of pre-season, did a few weeks with other previous clubs, and at the last minute, they didn’t want me,” he said.

“So I was panicking at first thinking ‘the season’s about to start, what’s going to happen’ but I made sure I did well with Halifax, and I feel like I’ve been doing alright, I just need to get a bit fitter.

“For somebody that’s been in and out of pre-season and I’m not up to match fitness yet, I think I’ve done well.

“Browny (Matty Brown) next to me, I call him my partner-in-crime, and all of us as a back-four, we’ve all done well.”

The 24-year-old started his career at Crystal Palace before joining Peterborough, and was then a first-team regular over the last two seasons with Chesterfield, but left the club at the end of last season.

He is now part of the Town defence that kept 19 league clean sheets last season.

“I wasn’t aware of that, but hearing that now, that’s really good, and I understand why they’re so solid,” he said.

“They work together as a unit. Clarkey (Nathan Clarke), Browny and Ducky (Michael Duckworth) are just quality.

“I’m a young boy, and any information I have to give, it’s not like they shout at me and have a problem with me saying something, they take it on board and vice-versa when they have something to say to me.

“We all respect each other. It’s a good unit and they make sure they have each other’s back no matter what.”

Binnom-Williams said he likes to get forward and put in plenty of crosses as an attacking full-back.

He is one of nine new faces at The Shay this season, but says Town’s additions have settled in well.

“It just seems natural,” he said. “Me coming in and playing has got me a bit closer to the boys.

“It just seems like we’ve all been together for the whole of pre-season even though we haven’t.

“It’s been good. The boys from last year have made us feel very comfortable and talked us through everything, shown us around the training ground.

“You can’t ask for anything else really.”