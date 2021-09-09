FC Halifax Town: Blackburn and Wales under 21 striker joins Shaymen on loan

FC Halifax Town badge logo

Vale, 20, scored a hat-trick for Wales under 21s in their 4-0 win over Bulgaria under 21s on Tuesday night in what was his first start for the team.

He dispossessed Bulgaria goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov in his own penalty area and then found the net from a tight angle for his first, before adding another just after the break when he beat the keeper to a crossfield pass and tapping in.

The forward, from Wrexham, completed his perfect hat-trick with a header in the 73rd minute.

Wales under 21 manager Paul Bodin said of Vale after the game: “Jack Vale was incredible - left foot, right foot and a header. The perfect hat trick and his performance was excellent.”

Vale made his Rovers debut at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and played three times on loan for Rochdale in League One towards the end of last season.