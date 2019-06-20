FC Halifax Town: Boss is doing everything he can to add to the squad, says Bosomworth

Town chairman David Bosomworth says manager Jamie Fullarton “could not be doing any more” to bring in new players.

The Shaymen’s squad was reduced to 10 this week when striker Jonathan Edwards joined Maidstone for an undisclosed fee.

Bosomworth says there have been no other offers for any of their contracted players, although Town are yet to announce any new signings.

“The manager is working very hard to do everything he can,” said the Town chairman. “He could not be doing any more.”

But Bosomworth says this summer’s transfer market is the toughest he has experienced as Town chief.

“It is tough because I think it’s probably in the teens the amount of players we’ve been in for but not managed to get,” he said.

“Fylde have done their business early, Harrogate have signed a lot of players.”

One of Fylde’s additions is winger Matty Kosylo from Halifax, for whom Bosomworth says Town received a “derisory” offer during last season, thought to be from Salford.

“We tried to offer him a new contract at the beginning of last season, and he didn’t want to sign a new contract.

“So you feel that perhaps he wants to have a change. He wanted to go into the Football League.

“I think he did have his head turned a little bit during the season, which might have affected his performances at times.

“But we would like to have kept him.”

The Shaymen will play Darlington at The Shay on Saturday, July 20 (3pm), their fifth, and what is expected to be, their final warm-up match for the new campaign.

“From a training ground point of view, we’ve never been better,” said Bosomworth.

“They’ve relaid one pitch and re-seeded another, we’ve got our cabin on-site which has a gym in it, the manager has an office, we have a physio room.

“So from a training perspective we’re as well set-up as we’ve ever been.”

It was announced at the National League’s annual general meeting earlier this month that Aldershot would replace Gateshead in the division next season due to the latter’s financial situation.

“Aldershot are a nice club, they’re a genuine Football League club really, nice ground,” Bosomworth said.

“It’s a longer journey for us, I don’t think we tend to do overly well down there.

“Gateshead were bankrolled significantly, but I think everybody realises just how tough it is to run a football club in the end, and you’ve got to be pretty steely to want to keep doing it.

“At least with us, all the bills are paid. This is why it’s so important to run a sustainable football club.

“Yes, the fans can demand this or that, but do you want your club, as soon as the money’s pulled out, to go pop, because that’s what happens.

“Whenever the time comes for me to bail out, I will always pay up whatever needs paying.

“But the reality is that we would benefit from some investment, however that would be arrived at.”