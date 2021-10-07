FC Halifax Town boss Wild wants to stay on front foot for Weymouth clash
FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says he wants his side to be “on the front foot again” ahead of the game against Weymouth on Saturday.
Wild witnessed his side produce a stunning comeback in midweek to beat Notts County 3-2, and wants his side to adopt the same principles again against the team from Dorset.
The Shaymen are hoping to round off their week in style with another victory at the Shay, but Wild admits it could be a tricky test for his side:
“Weymouth are a really good footballing side and if you let them, they will play and they will really go at you.”
With The Shaymen going down to ten men and playing over 100 minutes of football against County, Wild is keen to make sure that his side are prepared to go again on Saturday.
“We’ve got to get after them, we’ve got to make sure we’re on the front-foot again and that there’s no hangover from the game against Notts County.”
Wild also provided an update for the players that missed Tuesday night’s game against Notts County. Luke Summerfield and Jesse Debrah had missed out through injury, with Martin Woods out due to a viral infection, but it is positive news for Town fans ahead of Saturday.
“I’m hoping we have all three back at the weekend with a bit of luck, and it’ll be a boost for us after a game in which the players have given their all tonight.”
After a brilliant atmosphere at the Shay on Tuesday night, Wild praised the supporters and highlighted how important their support can be for the team against Weymouth:
“The fans have been unbelievable this year, and can make a difference again on Saturday. They know we’re trying to do something special here, and if we can do that for them it’ll be fantastic.”
Town currently sit in third in the National League table, with Wild pleased with the start his side have made to the season, but wary that it is still early on.
“Averaging two points a game is always what you’re aiming for and we’re at that at the moment which is fantastic, but we can’t rest on our laurels. Nothing is handed out at the start of October and we need to make sure we continue to do what we need to do in another tricky game against Weymouth."