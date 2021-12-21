FC Halifax Town: Boxing Day clash with Grimsby at The Shay is postponed due to Covid-19 cases
FC Halifax Town's Boxing Day game with Grimsby at The Shay has been postponed due to "an escalating number" Covid-19 cases in the Mariners' squad.
Grimsby's game against Boreham Wood scheduled for tonight (Tuesday) had also been called off.
There will be a further announcement "over the coming days" about when the match will be rearranged for.
Match tickets will be carried forward and still valid for the new fixture, and details about ticket collection, further ticket allocation, refunds and hospitality will be provided in due course.
Tomorrow's scheduled ticket collection day has been cancelled and will be rearranged.
FC Halifax Town have asked that fans do not contact the club at this stage until further announcements are made.