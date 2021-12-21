FC Halifax Town: Boxing Day clash with Grimsby at The Shay is postponed due to Covid-19 cases

FC Halifax Town

Grimsby's game against Boreham Wood scheduled for tonight (Tuesday) had also been called off.

There will be a further announcement "over the coming days" about when the match will be rearranged for.

Match tickets will be carried forward and still valid for the new fixture, and details about ticket collection, further ticket allocation, refunds and hospitality will be provided in due course.

Tomorrow's scheduled ticket collection day has been cancelled and will be rearranged.