FC Halifax Town: Calderdale Council say they don't anticipate any further Covid-19 restrictions will apply to visitors at The Shay
Calderdale Council say they don't anticipate any Covid-19 restrictions on visitors to The Shay but are awaiting further guidance from the government.
As part of new restrictions announced by the government this week, people will need an NHS Covid Pass - showing their vaccination status or a recent negative lateral flow test - to gain entry to any venue with more than 10,000 people. However, some reports this week suggested the rule will apply to outdoor events with 10,000 seats or more.
Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Following the government announcement that England will move to Plan B restrictions, the Council is awaiting further detailed guidance from government, to assess any impact on its services.
“Whilst we don’t anticipate that any further restrictions will apply to visitors to the Shay Stadium, we will review government guidance and implement any necessary measures accordingly.
“We’ll continue to work closely with both the football and rugby clubs to ensure that fans are aware of any possible changes to regulations. Working together, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the matchday experience is as safe as possible.”