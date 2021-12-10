FC Halifax Town: Calderdale Council say they don't anticipate any further Covid-19 restrictions will apply to visitors at The Shay

The Shay. Marcus Branston

As part of new restrictions announced by the government this week, people will need an NHS Covid Pass - showing their vaccination status or a recent negative lateral flow test - to gain entry to any venue with more than 10,000 people. However, some reports this week suggested the rule will apply to outdoor events with 10,000 seats or more.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Following the government announcement that England will move to Plan B restrictions, the Council is awaiting further detailed guidance from government, to assess any impact on its services.

“Whilst we don’t anticipate that any further restrictions will apply to visitors to the Shay Stadium, we will review government guidance and implement any necessary measures accordingly.