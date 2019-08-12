FC Halifax Town: Captain Brown signs new contract

FC Halifax Town skipper Matty Brown has signed a new two-year contract, including a further year's option.

Brown joined the club in 2015 and has played under six different managers at The Shay.

Manager Pete Wild told the club's website: ‘I’m really pleased that Matty has committed his long term future to the club.

"Chris (Millington, assistant manager) and I both felt from our first few days with Halifax that Matty could be a crucial part of what we want to achieve going forward. He leads both on and off the pitch and we are really pleased to have him on board through the prime of his career. From my perspective a huge statement by the club and hopefully great news for the fans."

On his new contract Matty told the club's website: "Just delighted to settle a new contract. A big ‘thank you’ to the chairman, the manager and all at the club for showing faith in me and allowing me to settle my long term future. I’ve always enjoyed my time at Halifax and grateful for the great support I get from the fans. I look forward to playing my part and hopefully getting the club in to the Football League where it belongs."