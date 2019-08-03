FC Halifax Town: Chris Millington appointed as assistant manager

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild has appointed his former Oldham number two Chris Millington as his assistant manager.

Millington has a UEFA A coaching licence as well as a wealth of experience coaching at National League level and above, with the likes of Curzon Ashton, Hednesford Town, Oldham, Macclesfield and Stockport.

Millington worked with Wild in the academy at Oldham, and stepped up to the senior level to assist Wild during his two temporary spells as caretaker-manager last season.

He joins a Halifax backroom staff also containing Joe Stead as goalkeeping coach.