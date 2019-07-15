FC Halifax Town: Clarke and Nichol to take charge of Town against Doncaster

Town defender Nathan Clarke and head of youth development Steve Nichol will take charge of FC Halifax Town for the friendly with Doncaster Rovers tomorrow night (Tuesday).

The Shaymen are inviting applications to succeed former boss Jamie Fullarton, who left the club today (Monday) after 17 months in charge.

Steve Nichol. Picture: Darren Murphy

Clarke, 35, joined his home-town club last summer and played every minute of every game for them last season.

Nichol took temporary charge of the team along with former chief scout Gareth McClelland after the deaprture of Neil Aspin in September 2015 and has been at the club since 2013.

