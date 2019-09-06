FC Halifax Town: Clarke believes Shaymen can keep form going

Defender Nathan Clarke sees no reason why FC Halifax Town can’t maintain their superb start to the season.

The veteran centre-back has been an ever-present so far as Town have soared to the top of the National League with seven wins from nine.

When asked if that type of form can be maintained, he said: “I hope so, I don’t see why not. We can’t get too carried away, we’ve got to keep working.

“It’s only really been a short space of time that the manager’s had to work with us.

“I think we’ve only had one game-free week where he had a bit of time on the training pitch.

“We got through a lot of work there but the first month has been relentless, game after game.

“We’ve dealt with that. We’ve played well in spells but we’ve also been tough to beat and been solid, which follows on from last season.

“It’s a fantastic start, but that’s all it is, a start.

“It’s something to keep building on.

“The confidence is high and so it should be.

“This league is demanding, it’s tough, but the fans have seen that the lads are more than capable of standing up to that and showcasing what we can do.

“Certainly the new lads have hit the ground running for us.”

When asked why he thinks The Shaymen have started so well, Clarke said: “We’re well organised, we’ve got a group who are desperate to do well, and following on from last season, there were lads who were in and out (of the team) but they’ve got the chance now and they’re proving why they were initially signed.

“They’re good players, good pros and wanting to do things right.

“You can see that in training. The new manager and Milly (Chris Millington, assistant manager) are demanding that every day, and demanding that on a match day in the warm-up, just making sure we’re ready and focused.

“Thankfully the lads have taken it on board and the sessions we’re doing, pattern work with the manager, is really coming to the forefront in games, which is good.”

On Town boss Pete Wild, Clarke said: “He’s a good man manager. He’s got round the lads straight away, whether they’re playing or not. Everybody feels part of it, which I think is a big thing as a manager - you’ve got to be able to manage the lads who aren’t playing, and he does that really well.

“The new lads have fitted in so well, it makes it much better when lads are willing to learn and listen.”

And Clarke is hoping for a bumper crowd when Halifax face Yeovil at The Shay on Saturday, for which season ticket holders at Premier League and Championship clubs to attend for £10.

“There were even more through the gate last Saturday.

“The lads are certainly playing well enough to keep attracting the fans to come and watch.

“There’s nothing better than hearing them screaming at the end, with five, six minutes to go they’re getting right behind us.

“We were getting out under some serious pressure with balls into the box (against Solihull) but it builds up your confidence when you clear one and the crowd go mad, it’s fantastic.

“We’ve said the more people that can keep coming through, the better.

“I hope they can bring a mate, they can bring two mates, bring a school friend or whatever.

“I think it’s fantastic what the chairman did in reducing season ticket prices, and I think that’s proving well worth it now.”