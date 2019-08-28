FC Halifax Town: Club search for replacement speaker for event after ex-Wales striker Dean Saunders is jailed

FC Halifax Town have confirmed they will be looking for a replacement speaker for their upcoming Big Night Out event after former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders was jailed for failing to provide a breath sample.

Saunders, 55, who also played for Sheffield United and Bradford City, was due to be part of the event’s line-up along with impressionist Mike Maguire and comedian Lea Roberts at The Venue in Barkisland on Friday, September 27.

But the former Welsh international was today (Wednesday) jailed for 10 weeks after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

Saunders was stopped by police on suspicion of drink-driving in Boughton, Chester, on 10 May.

He pleaded guilty by letter on Tuesday and was sentenced at Chester Magistrates Court today, as well as being banned from driving for 30 months.

Saunders had denied both charges at an earlier hearing.

In a statement, the club said: “Dean will no longer be involved in our event given today’s news and we’ll be looking for a replacement speaker for our Big Night Out event.”